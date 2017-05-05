Getting a sweet shot

As I lay sprawled, face-down on the lawn, several thoughts raced through my mind. One was that, maybe, I should have taken a rest break earlier. This first day of real spring weather had brought out the 'weekend warrior' in me, and my sweat-drenched turtleneck attested I had exceeded my physical limitation a while ago. Even as the sun beat down in glorious brilliance, chills were felt settling into my body.

My cellphone, snuggly packed inside the jacket's lining, was cutting into my chest a bit. Not that I could reach it unless I rolled over and went fishing with my hand to find it - and I was in no position at the moment to do so.

Another random thought that flashed by was that it would be embarrassing if my wife should look out the window and see me flat on my belly with my head planted in the crocus patch. Her "I told you so" reaction would be hard to live down, she being the "take a rest every now and then" kind of person she is.

But the main thought that was racing through my head: Should I use a fast shutter speed to capture the action and give up bit of area in focus, or go for the awesome depth of field and hope the slower shutter speed would still suffice? I wriggled forward on my elbows to get the camera closer to the centre of the crocus patch.

A few minutes earlier, as I staggered out of the field and was heading for the kitchen for a cool glass of water, the splotch of colour now evident in the flower bed had drawn me over. The crocuses had, within an hour of receiving full sunlight, burst open their blossoms in such profusion as to look like a puddle of spilled paint against a dull brown canvas. That in itself was worth stopping for a look.

But what made me run and fetch the camera was the beehive of activity that was going on within the clustered blooms. And I mean, literally, a beehive of activity, as about two dozen honey bees were swarming around the bright blooms, each intent, it would seem, on working itself to death gathering the first nectar of the season.

Because I was using my close-up lens, I had to get, well, close up to the subject. Hence my sprawled-on-the-lawn position. And the resultant magic of peering through a viewfinder had drawn me even closer into this oft-overlooked world of life. Flower blossoms became villages, and within the village of petals were a bustling world of bees, flies and other denizens.

As any beekeeper will tell you, honey bees are not a problem unless you bug them first. (Bad pun intended.) Yes, they can sting, and a painful welt it will be, but only if they have to defend the home front. However, while out gathering nectar, their little bee brains are entirely focused on food gathering and a sweaty, old photographer with his honking-huge camera lens is but a distraction, something else to fly over or around while seeking the next perfect flower.

I wondered where their hive was located, as it has been years since an active one had been discovered on our farm. At the time, it was within a hollow oak tree, the entrance being a split caused by the twisting of the trunk in a violent wind storm. But the tree had continued to grow and, eventually, the opening was reduced to nothing as the bark sealed it over.

The current hive had to be nearby, as the flowers had just opened and, already, the scouts from the colony had found the food source and reported back to the waiting workers. What joyful news that must have been, after months of dormancy, being cooped up with hundreds of other worker bees, spending hour after hour just trying to warm the hive with body heat and existing on what honey supplies had been made last fall.

Can you believe it? Honey isn't made for us to eat; it's made by the bees as survival food, for themselves! The sweet nectar from hundreds of blossoms is gathered to manufacture one drop of honey, and this product is made to sustain the colony in days of heavy rain, cold temperatures and long winters. We, the people of this planet, discovered long ago it also tastes quite good on toast, and have been stealing it from them ever since.

As I watch, a bee hovers over the stamens, anthers and pistil of a likely looking bloom, pausing in its flight to analyze the 'flowerscape' below. One can almost detect a military-like attitude of a hovering helicopter, the pilot weighing the pros and cons of landing here or moving on to the next site. Their bodies are covered in pollen grains, their collecting pouches full to overflowing, yet onward they search, hoping to load up with just a bit more before the laborious flight back to the hive.

The frost in the ground had melted and the moisture was now seeping into my splayed elbows, which had been acting as a tripod for the camera. The chill of recently frozen soil had stealthily made its way through my damp sweater, leaving me thinking, "Perhaps I should go inside and gulp down a glass of water before Julie sees me slacking off like this."

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.