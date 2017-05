A Ramara Township residence was destroyed following a major fire Thursday evening.

No one was injured during the blaze at the single-storey Cooper Falls Road home.

"It was a total loss," said Ramara Fire Chief Dave McCarthy, noting firefighters arrived on the scene at about 8:30 p.m. and didn't clear the area until about 6 a.m.

"When we got there, the fire was fully established."

McCarthy, who said the home's occupants went to a hotel, pegged the damage at about $400,000.