Demi Moore sued over swimming pool death

Demi Moore is facing a lawsuit over the swimming pool death of a party guest at her home in 2015.

Jorge and Maria Valle, whose son, Edenilson Steven Valle, drowned during a party at the Ghost star’s home, launched a wrongful death suit against the host of the party in February. They also named Betty Wong, the trustee that owns the property, in their legal papers.

Moore, who was not home at the time of the bash, was not named in the complaint, but she has now been added as a defendant. The actress has reportedly been added to the lawsuit because the pool did not have safety signage or depth markers. The Valles also claim the pool’s rock display posed a tripping hazard.

According to TMZ, Valle couldn’t swim and fell in to the pool after everyone had left the area. His death was subsequently ruled an accident.

In the previously filed legal papers, Jorge and Maria also alleged party host Larry Hernandez, Moore’s assistant, failed to alert guests to the “abundant dangerous conditions at the premises”, including the depth of the pool and alcohol consumption. They are seeking unspecified damages for wrongful death and negligence.

Moore has not commented on the lawsuit news, but after the accident the 54-year-old expressed her grief over the tragedy.

“I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got this devastating news,” she said. “The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy, and my heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends.”