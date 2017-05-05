Crime spree ends in arrest

A Penetanguishene man apparently had a very busy Thursday.

According to Midland Police, the 27-year-old entered a locker room at the local YMCA at about 2:30 p.m. and proceeded to steal car keys and a cellphone before heading to the facility's parking lot, locating the corresponding vehicle and trying to steal it.

But this proved unsuccessful, according to police, who said the man grabbed a wallet from the vehicle and fled the area on foot. A short time later, he was arrested, taken into custody and then released on conditions, with a June court date.

But that wasn't the end of his day.

About four hours after the YMCA incident, police were called to an east-end residence after another man was stabbed several times by someone he knew – the same man involved in the incident at the YMCA, police allege.

While the stabbing victim was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries, his acquaintance allegedly stole a vehicle that was idling nearby and still had two male passengers inside.

While the two passengers were eventually able to exit, police say the man continued driving at a high rate of speed before becoming involved in a single-vehicle crash just outside of town on County Road 93.

It is alleged the man then ran across the road to a nearby residence and stole another vehicle but was stopped by police before being able to leave the scene.

He was taken into custody and held for a bail hearing in Barrie court Friday.

Dillon Jackson faces more than a dozen charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.