Costco to open in July

Orillia's Costco location should be open soon.

"We're supposed to be open in July," company spokesman Ron Damiani said.

As well, Damiani said the company has already received several hundred applications from area residents hoping to work at the new University Avenue location. He said that once the online application process closes, interviews will be conducted with those chosen for the next stage.

A number of positions are available, ranging from cake decorator and loss prevention clerk to optical student and tire installer. A full list of positions is available online at tinyurl.com/mxug58e.