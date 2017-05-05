Cat competes at high-level meet

Caleb Near of the Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club recently competed at Eastern Canadian Championships held at the Etobicoke Olympium.

Swimmers from across Canada who made the Eastern standard in at least one event were in attendance.

Caleb qualified in the 100-metre backstroke event.

"This was Caleb's first time qualifying for a high-level meet, some of the fastest age group swimmers were competing, it can be very intimidating the first time around," says head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards. Near didn't let nerves get the best of him.

He ended up 15th out the 14-year-old male swimmers, and was just .50 seconds from his personal best.

"Easterns are a long-course meet, so swimmers have to qualify in a long-course (50-meter) pool.

Caleb qualified in early March when he competed at long course provincials.

The Channel Cats are preparing for the Muskats Splash meet this Sunday hosted in Orillia followed by the Bennett Capital Long Course Invitational held at Wilfred Laurier University.