Unfriendly fish evade festival-goers

These perch seem to be a little smarter than previous year participants.

So far, just three of the nearly 70 tagged fish have been caught by anglers involved in the 37th annual Orillia Perch Festival that began April 22 on Lakes Couchiching and Simcoe.

"It's been statistically a really strange one, this year," said organizer Doug Bunker. "(The perch) were quite active when the festival started. The minnows that they eat have been everywhere. There's lots of fish and our registrations are up."

And of the three fish snagged so far, two have been reeled in by the same person.

Matt Tattenden, of Orillia, was fishing with his grandchildren the other day when he hauled in two fish, each worth $500. The lone other scaly friend was caught early on by Orillia's Tyler Woodward.

"We had one guy who caught one from last year," Bunker said, noting achieving that feat still results in a gift certificate from a local tackle business.

As well, the rainy weather expected this weekend has forced organizers to amend their program.

The festival's OPP Kids Day, that was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed a week and will now run from 10 a.m. until noon May 13.

Bunker said the decision to change the date was made after he met with OPP and city officials Thursday morning since the forecast, which also includes high winds and cold temperatures, would have created "uncomfortable" conditions for all, likely with the exception of the fish.

May 13 also coincides with the festival's last day with closing ceremonies taking place that night at ODAS Park beginning at 7 p.m.

