Stevenson reflects on eight years at Lakehead

Lakehead University will see another change up in the ranks as Brian Stevenson prepares to steps down as president and chief executive officer.

The announcement came recently as he informed the board of governors that he will be stepping down by the end of the year.

"I think it's the right time for me to go," said Stevenson, in an interview. "I've done eight years, and I'm very happy about everything I've accomplished. I think I've done everything I said I would do. I have a couple things to wrap up before I leave, but by-and-large I'm ready for the university to take it from here."

Driven by challenge, said Stevenson, he loved the opportunities Lakehead University provided him to test his mettle.

Reduction in public funding and a low student enrolment were the foremost challenges Stevenson said he took on when he became president in 2010.

"In the case of Northwestern Ontario, we have a declining population, so fewer students come to Lakehead," he said. "In order to maintain our services, we have to increase our population. That opportunity helped develop our international student strategy and go from 100 to 1,000 international students."

To keep the momentum going, new programs were developed for the Orillia campus to attract students from the Greater Toronto Area.

"In the case of Orillia, we've expanded around the environmental programs, education programs, criminology programs," said Stevenson. "It's kind of taking advantage of the needs of the community to develop a program that will service those community members and increase our enrolment."

Before he leaves office in December, Stevenson said, he would like to continue working on the partnership Lakehead University kicked off last year with Georgian College.

"That has been a huge highlight for me," he said. "It's to develop a remarkable partnership so students can have options to transfer back between college and university over the next few years."

Another project he wants to get the ball rolling on is the development of a network of satellite classrooms in communities in Northwestern Ontario.

"We have a proposal to set up with Confederation College, a series of these telepresence classrooms in communities from Marathon to Kenora," said Stevenson. "There is a plan down the line to do the same with Georgian College in Simcoe County."

The press release about his resignation came with a long list of achievements owed largely to the efforts made by the president.

One of Stevenson's proudest moments in the role was to see the completion of the Orillia campus on University Avenue, he said.

Others included the establishment of a law program at the Thunder Bay campus, and a community legal clinic through the law department, increase in Aboriginal student enrollment, introduction of the Indigenous content requirement for all students and increase in research funding to over $22 million annually.

"We have been named Canada's number one research university in the undergraduate category for two years in a row," added Stevenson. "And we were able to increase revenues through increasing international and local students. That allowed us to maintain the level of programs."

What does the future hold for him? He wasn't sure, said Stevenson.

"I think I'm ready for another leadership opportunity, so I may go to something else," he said, adding he has not looked into other jobs yet. "I am a professor of business at the university, so that's another option for me in the future. But in all likelihood it'll be another leadership role."

As much of an emotional decision as it was, Stevenson said, he feels good that the university has evolved in a very progressive and positive way under his leadership.

"It really has been a privilege to be the president of Lakehead," he said. "I've had a wonderful run with two great communities."

