Robert Plant has spiked fans’ interest in a Led Zeppelin reunion with a cryptic note on his website.

Devotees have been crying out for a band get together ever since Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones regrouped in London for a tribute to music mogul Ahmet Ertegun in 2007, and, as the rock act’s 50th anniversary looms in 2018, the singer’s latest three-word post has got fans foaming at the mouth.

Plant’s message reads: “Any time now...”

Some experts are predicting the existing members of Led Zeppelin will reunite for this year’s Desert Trip festival in Indio, Calif. The inaugural event in 2016 was headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Roger Waters.

The bosses of last year’s festival confessed a Led Zeppelin reunion was high on their wish list for the 2017 event.

Page and Plant have been at odds for years over reunion rumours - Page would dearly like to tour with his old bandmates, while Plant has said on multiple occasions his Zeppelin days are behind him.

However, he recently impressed fans at a gig in London when he belted out the rock band’s classic Kashmir without Jimmy Page for the first time.

The singer made an appearance during violinist Nigel Kennedy’s Royal Albert Hall concert in March and hit all the right notes on the song, which was first released four decades ago and re-recorded for Plant & Page’s No Quarter album.

Plant’s 18-minute performance marked the first time he had attempted the song live since Led Zeppelin’s 2007 reunion at London’s O2 Arena.