On May 12, Georgian Bay fans are excited to welcome France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan in concert at the Midland Cultural Centre for the first time, as part of his 40-date tour of the U.S. and Canada.

Described by the L.A. Times as "one of the most unique and brilliant acoustic guitar veterans on the world music scene today," his name became synonymous with contemporary acoustic guitar genius. He has the ability to make a single guitar sound like an entire band as he brings the audience on a mesmerizing musical journey. And yet, Bensusan is more than what any musician or music lover expects from a guitarist. He is a composer as well as a bilingual and a brave improvisational vocalist, melding whistles and resonant low notes with something like his own scat technique.

Born in Oran, French-Algeria in 1957, when France was decolonizing its empire, Bensusan's family moved to Paris when he was four. He began formal studies on piano at the age of 7 and at 11 taught himself guitar. Influenced in those early days by the folk revival blooming in Britain, France and North America, Bensusan began first to explore his own diverse musical heritage and then moved to the horizons beyond.

His manner of playing defies classification -- crossing world, classical, jazz, traditional, folk and more.

Benususan plays at the Midland Cultural Centre at 333 King Street at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $28, and can be purchased online at midlandculturalcentre.com or by calling 705-527-4420.