Miley Cyrus and fiance Liam Hemsworth had to “refall” in love with each other following their 2013 split.

The 24-year-old singer first started dating Australian actor Liam after they starred together in 2010 movie The Last Song. They got engaged in June 2012, but called off the engagement in late 2013. They rekindled their relationship in early 2016, and appear to be going from strength to strength.

Miley is gearing up to release new music, and has opened up about her on-off romance with Liam in one song titled Malibu.

Asked why she decided to write about Liam, Miley told Billboard magazine: “Why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

Referring to their 2013 break-up, Miley added: “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognise you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

Miley has hit headlines in recent years for her often lewd onstage behaviour and comments surrounding her sexuality. However, she added that when it comes to what she finds attractive in the opposite sex, it’s not a “dude”.

“I always get in trouble for ­generalizing straight men, ’cause straight men can be my worst nightmare ­sometimes. And I’m with a straight dude. But he’s always like, ‘Well, don’t call me that!’ I ask him sometimes, ‘Do you like being a boy?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t really think about it.’ And that’s crazy to me, because I think about being a girl all the time. I’m always like, ‘It’s weird that I’m a girl, because I just don’t feel like a girl, and I don’t feel like a boy. I just feel like nothing.’ So when someone’s too ­masculine, that really grosses me out.”

Miley on the cover of Billboard magazine! Her new single 'Malibu' is coming on May 11th, next Thursday! pic.twitter.com/ZuTjHv5Ct2 — Miley Updates (@ExtraMileyCyrus) May 4, 2017

Cyrus also says she hasn’t smoked marijuana for three weeks, the longest she’s “ever gone without it”.

The 24-year-old singer has never hidden her love of the recreational drug, wearing weed print tops and onesies and even making fiance Liam Hemsworth’s birthday party in January marijuana-themed. But in a new interview with Billboard magazine, Miley admitted she decided to quit the substance in a bid to get a clearer head to focus on her new music.

“I used to (resist changing),” Miley said. “But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever (gone without it). I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

When it comes to her decision to stop smoking pot, Miley insists it was her call entirely. As if she had been told by other people to quit, she wouldn’t have done it.

Asked if it had been hard to stop smoking marijuana, Miley replied: “It’s easy, dude. When I want something, it’s f--king easy for me. But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It’s because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now. I know what I want this record to be.”

Miley is certainly no stranger to hitting headlines, and caused a worldwide storm when she twerked against Robin Thicke during their performance of Blurred Lines at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

But the singer insists going out of her way to attract attention has never been her thing.

“(The record isn’t about) wanting something from my fans or the audience, like some slimy thing - ‘How do I get attention?’ I never thought about that,” she said. “Dude, I was shocked that people gave a f--- about the ­twerking, the teddy bear. It’s a totally ­different time, and I don’t think that would freak people out anymore.”