Memorial to coincide with Mother's Day

For Harold Dougall, it's important to never forget.

The former Huronia Regional Centre (HRC) resident wants others to remember those who lived and died at the now-shuttered facility during a special event later this month.

"I want to let people know that we remember their names (those who died)," Dougall said, noting he and co-organizer Cindy Scott wanted to have the memorial service at the HRC cemetery grounds on May 14 to ensure it would coincide with Mother's Day.

Dougall arrived at the centre in 1960 as an 11-year-old boy. He stayed until he turned 18 and moved on to the Edgar Adult Occupational Centre.

Dougall, who's now 68 and lives in Orillia, said he hopes former HRC employees will also attend the event that's slated to run from 2 to 4 p.m.

"Everyone is welcome to take part," he said. "We hope people will tell stories about people they remember."

Dougall said those planning to attend can park at the Leon's store parking lot and then walk the short distance to the cemetery, which he noted is home to more than 200 graves.

The province closed the HRC, which had been an institution for the mentally and physically disabled, in June 2009.

Scott, meanwhile, first arrived at the centre at the age of seven in 1971. She was in and out of the facility until her early teens and now works hard to keep the memory of the facility alive, in part through her work in the cemetery.

"It's very important that on Mother's Day, people come and join us," said Scott, 54. "I feel that people need to hear our survivor stories."

