LETTER: Endorsement from Sharing Place

An open letter to Kathleen Wynne:

The Sharing Place Food Bank endorses the proposed Basic Income Guarantee Pilot Project. Our organization was founded in 1988 to provide emergency food support to men, women and children in Orillia and the surrounding area.

Since that time we have seen a growth in the demand for our services. As always, we continue to rely on community charity to finance the operations and rely, primarily on volunteers, to distribute food to those in need.

Having reviewed the information in the report titled Finding a Better Way: A Basic Income Pilot Project for Ontario completed by the Honourable Hugh Segal he concludes what we have come to recognize over the years that food charity does not eliminate or adequately address food insecurity. Furthermore, adults and children who live with household food insecurity which results from income insecurity experience a broad range of consequences for physical and mental health difficulties which, in the long run, reduce rates of success in school for children and has negative impacts on health outcomes resulting in an increased demand on the Ontario health care systems and for medical services.

In addition to providing emergency food supports to our community, The Sharing Place Food Bank has taken on a project designed to promote community outreach to raise skills and awareness of food quality, food preparation, nutrition and engage local food resources to improve health outcomes for any interested individuals and groups.

In conclusion, The Sharing Place Food Bank remains committed to its support to the community to reduce or eliminate household food insecurity and to provide community services to those who may benefit from improved knowledge and skill in meeting their nutritional needs.

The Sharing Place endorses the basic income guarantee pilot project to help to eliminate the problem of food insecurity to all adults and children who benefit from this project.

Norm Sinclair

President

The Sharing Place Food Bank