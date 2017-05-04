Complications seem to have arisen in the plan to paint a Washago water tower.

While hopes remain high a mural project designed to beautify the historic landmark will eventually go ahead, the project has hit a stumbling block related to higher-than-expected tenders to prepare the tower for painting.

"It was a lot higher than what we anticipated from all the tenders," said Don Westcott, a Severn Township councillor whose ward includes Washago.

"That was a shocker."

While funds for the actual painting of the mural will be raised by a local group, the township earlier committed to provide money to get it ready.

"It seems like there are new issues coming forth all the time with such a project that complicates things big time," Westcott said.

While the tower is structurally sound according to an engineer who earlier examined it, the issue seems to involve tenders that all came in over the $10,000 to prepare the structure, which sits on CN Rail property.

"It complicates things because a third party's involved," said Westcott, who noted part of the funding problem revolves around whether the landmark needs to be sandblasted or pressure-washed and where the falling debris would end up.

Kathy Nicholson, who chairs Friends of the Washago Water Tower, said her group remains hopeful a viable solution can be found.

"We all need to dig in our heels and see what can be done in a flexible way," she said. "It isn't that the township is against it."

A previous attempt at beautification has weathered with age, and the tower is as much a rusting eyesore as it has ever been. The tower was last wrapped in 2007, replacing a vertical writing of Washago, with a white base and plenty of infamous graffiti, advocating marijuana use and advertising heavy metal bands.

But Westcott shot down rumours now circulating around the village that the tower may eventually be torn down if a solution can't be found this time around.

"To me, we're not going there at this point. All of the options haven't been explored."

Westcott said he has a great deal of respect for the friends' group and everything they have accomplished in terms of project fundraising thus far.

"They're a dedicated group trying to make this a reality," he said. "I'm so impressed with them. Those people should be the first to know what council is planning."

andrewphilips@live.ca