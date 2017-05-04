Engvall pulls from well of experience

When Bill Engvall performs at Casino Rama Saturday, it'll be his last appearance in the area as someone in his 50s.

Engvall, a stand-up comedian for more than three decades, best known as part of the Blue Collar Comedy tours and his "Here's Your Sign" routine, turns 60 later this summer.

He admitted there's some trepidation to the milestone birthday.

"Fifty was kind of weird for me, but 60 is really weird," he said in an phone interview Wednesday morning from his home in Utah. "I think the clock of all sudden starts counting down instead of counting up."

As morbid as that comes off, Engvall said it with a laugh. Still he's measuring his own mortality in his life experience. If he has 25 good years left, that's great; but he can remember when his 30-year-old daughter was born. When he looks at it like that, it's not a lot of time.

At same time, there are still ample opportunities to see Engvall do what he does best: make people laugh. Expect to see a lot of different material from when he was last here in Aug. 2015.

Getting older isn't providing him with an abundance of material, the way his youth did. His show at Rama won't be a greatest hits package by any shade of the imagination, but new ideas don't flow through him as easily as it used to, he said.

Continuing to write, he said, is good for the imagination. So, if the well of material is not be as deep as it once was, he still keeps his skills sharpened. During the interview, he elaborated on his problems with Facebook and anonymity online, a bit in his current set the audience at Casino Rama will hear this weekend.

And Engvall is certainly not resting on his laurels. He's recently started a podcast, called My Two Cents, where he interviews a cavalcade of people from the world of entertainment and sports, and generally speaks on whatever topic suits him at the time of recording. Sometimes joined by his wife, Gail, Engvall has done podcasts with guests including John O'Hurley, Joe Buck and Jeff Foxworthy.

Engvall agreed when it was suggest stand-up comedians and professional wrestlers make the best podcast hosts, but had an idea why that might be the case.

"We've been interviewed, so we know what it's like on the other side of the coin," he said. "We tend to ask things that maybe somebody wouldn't ask. Generally, I can tell you, most of the interviews I do, most of the time they ask the exact same questions. There's only so much you can ask - or maybe there's only so much I can answer."

The podcast is a different monster than a stand-up routine, he admitted, but it allows him to touch on some topics he doesn't bring up on stage. While he'll usually stay away from political subjects on his podcast, it certainly is something he won't be including in his act, even in Canada, where he imagines a lot of laughs have been had at his country's expense over the past few months.

"I think you'd find 90% of the people don't want to hear it. They hear it all day long," Engvall said. "If all a sudden I started getting on stage and went, 'you know what, this is BS,' and 'he's not my president,' people are going to go 'how about some jokes, dude?'"

