CRASH landing

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES The first Project CRASH road sign was unveiled Friday afternoon, one of the final things motorists will now see when leaving Georgian College's Orillia campus. The brainchild of sisters Emmily, left, and Maggie Bradley - who just happen to both be recent graduates of police foundations at Georgian - the sign is designed to serve as a deterrent to people engaging in dangerous driving behaviour. CRASH, in this case, is an acronym, standing for Cherish Roads And Safe Highways. At the unveiling, the duo was joined by Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke.