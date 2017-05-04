Celebrate 150 years with Orillia Vocal Ensemble

The Orillia Vocal Ensemble (OVE), the pay-it-forward community choir, recently announced an Ontario 150-supported concert series on June 3 and 4 in Gravenhurst and Orillia. The Canadian Choral Panorama will celebrate a musical review of Canadian history, starting with First Nations drummers and singers.

The musical story about Canada will acknowledge the indigenous peoples, as well as highlighting the arrival of newcomers, and will follow the landscape across the nation. Included in the program are a broad range of songs by Canadian icons Stan Rogers, Ian Tyson, Gordon Lightfoot, Stompin' Tom Connors, and Oscar Peterson, as well as newer composers. One number even includes a whale song in the background. There is also a segment of classical music by Canadian composers Healey Willan and Stephanie Martin.

The receipt of an Ontario 150 Grant has allowed the OVE to hire the Emperor Quartet, who will provide string accompaniment for the concert. Members of the quartet have arranged much of the music as a complement to the choir, and will play along with pianist Mary-Jo Wilson.

Roy Menagh, musical director, has augmented the OVE membership by recruiting members of the Muskoka Men of Song, the Elderberries, and other community vocalists. As well, the Orillia Music Centre Children's Choir under the direction of Gayle Wells, Suzanne Oakley and Sherry McKinnon (all certified music teachers of the Orillia Music Centre) will sing along with the OVE in songs like To Young Canadians, This is My Home, and The Hockey Song.

Laura Carter, an established artist from this area, was commissioned to create a work of art representing a panorama. Her work, entitled Adrift in Time, was unveiled on April 25 just prior to the regular rehearsal of the choir.

Laura says: "Adrift in time is my artistic representation of the landscape surrounding the village of Orillia in the year 1867. I envision the painting passing through time left to right, from the thousands of years the Mnjikaning tended their fishing weirs to the growing village of Orillia and on up the corduroy road to what would become Muskoka."

100 signed prints of Adrift in Time are available for purchase for $100. A keepsake poster of the work imprinted with the name of the project and the logos of the OVE and Ontario 150 are also available for purchase. Contact Nancy Menagh at 705-327-3105.

The beneficiary of this concert will be the Child Advocacy Centre of Simcoe Muskoka (cacsimcoemuskoka.ca/). Audiences will be asked to be generous in their support of this important agency, which is a child-friendly and child-focused centre in which multidisciplinary professionals provide service to children and youth who have experienced abuse. The ticket price is low because of the support of Ontario 150, allowing the OVE to maintain its commitment to the community, and, in this celebratory year, underlining the Canadian value of helping one another.

Tickets for the June 3, 7:30 p.m. Canadian Choral Panorama at the Grace and Speed Museum (Muskoka Discovery Centre, Gravenhurst Wharf) are available at the Gravenhurst Opera House. Tickets for the June 4, 3 p.m. event at St. Paul's Centre in Orillia can be purchased at the Orillia Opera House. All tickets are $10.