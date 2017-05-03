Students get crash test in responsibility

Students scrambled to keep pace with the bombardment of props Mitch Dorge threw at them.

One after another, the drummer for the Canadian 1990s band Crash Test Dummies tossed squishy toys at the row of students on stage, getting them to catch and pass along the toys as quickly as possible.

Most of them missed the mark.

The point of it all? It was to show those attending the interactive session at Twin Lakes Secondary School how alcohol and various drugs can affect the brain's reaction time.

During the two-hour presentation, Dorge used creative methods to break down barriers and bring teenagers out of their shells.

Dorge made jokes, walked around playing with students' hair, made loud noises and had even those trying to hide behind their phones rushing to stage to volunteer for more activities.

"It was hilarious," Curtis Herson, 17, said of the presentation. "There was a lot of just joking around and using that afterwards as an analogy to get a point across."

But all jokes aside, said the Grade 12 student, the lesson to be learned is how badly one's actions actions affect someone else.

The high-paced presentation slowed down toward the end, when Dorge brought up the story of Jacqueline Saburido. In 1999, the young Venezuelan-born girl was taking a break from her studies in Austin, Texas, where she and her friends, on their way back from a party, were hit by a drunk driver. Saburido had had taken every responsible step to ensure her friends' safety and her own, said Dorge, but due to the actions of another person, she ended up with third-degree burns, leading to years of painful recovery and amputation of most of her fingers.

"No matter what you do, someone else could do the wrong thing and it could cost you your life," Chantelle Ainsworth, 16, said in response to Saburido's story. "You really can't stop it. But he was here trying to tell us that if one person does the wrong thing, you could put another person's life in danger."

Dorge, who 15 years ago started giving presentations on topics such as substance abuse, anti-bullying and teen pregnancy, said he wasn't there to tell students what was wrong and what was right.

"What I'm hoping at the end of the day is that these guys will branch out and seek out what's important to them in life and realize that drugs and alcohol are not necessary," he said. "I don't live their lives. I don't know the problems they have to face. And if the only answer to them is some level of medication, how can I take that away from them?"

Through his presentation, he hoped to inspire students to make responsible choices.

"You can't teach people anything, but you can inspire them to learn," he added. "I'm here to inspire them to chase their own ideas of what responsible thinking is. I don't want to say you're making bad choices. I just want to say there are better choices to make."

Wrapping up the session, he urged students to look up Saburido's story and read about other alcohol- and drug-related incidents that have changed people's lives for the worse.

To spread the word and bring about change, Dorge said it is important to share the stories of those affected by irresponsible behaviour.

"This is not about right or wrong, good or bad," he said. "All I'm (saying) is the more personal stories you read by people, the better educated you will be when you come across it yourself."

