Severn Shores officially opens its doors

The school motto for Severn Schools Elementary School is growing stronger together. After years of being physically separated by Highway 11, the Ardtrea and Cumberland Beach school communities finally have a chance to live up to those words.

The elementary school on the former site of Cumberland Beach Public School held a grand opening ceremony Tuesday night, giving parents and community members to a chance to tour the facility, which has been housing students since the start of the school year.

The school is something for the entire community, explained Mike Geer, principal of the school. He likened getting it built to a phrase about raising a child: if it takes a village to raise a child, it took a village to build the school.

"It's something that the community really needed," he said. "It was not just the members of the community, it was members of different levels of government, members of the board, it was architects, construction crews, staff, students, parents; everybody had a role in this."

Both Geer and school council chair Kim Allinson lauded the newness of the school as being a highlight for them.

"Cumberland Beach and Ardtrea were both very old and they lacked a lot of things," Allinson said. "It's nice that everyone's together and we have new things."

She pointed to the modern gymnasium and library spaces as highlights, with the gym at Severn Shores being larger than either of the previous schools and the library having a "mindful room" where students can go to decompress when they are feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

The two of them also noted the importance of all the students being all in one building, as opposed to be split between two schools separated by Highway 11. Geer also noted it isn't just the students who benefit from being on one campus.

Being in one location allows "the whole staff to be able to come together and allowing them to make use of the knowledge and the skills of the entire staff in one space," he said. "Having all that expertise in one building is wonderful.

"We're able to grow as a school together, where everybody is in the same building at the same time," he added.

The business case for the combined school site was first prepared in 2010, with the combined Ardtrea-Cumberland Beach replacement facility being prioritized by the Simcoe County District School Board in 2013, one of five priority capital projects submitted to the Ontario Ministry of Education, of which three were approved.

Funding for the school was announced in the summer of 2014, with the Ontario government providing $7,335,730 million. Construction began a year later, with the entire student body moved over to the Ardtrea campus while the original Cumberland Beach school was torn down and Severn Shores was put up in its place.

The 38,163 square foot school opened its doors for learning Sept. 6, 2016.

