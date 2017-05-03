Security of Internet voting must be ensured

On occasion, when I forget my padlock at home, I have left my gym bag unlocked in the Peter Street YMCA change room. When this happens, I take comfort knowing most Orillians are honest and would not take my belongings. As of yet, I have not been stolen from. However, continuing this practice might one day have consequences.

This scenario is analogous of implementing Internet voting in municipal elections. By exposing our democratic process through online ballot casting and tabulation, we would be at risk of manipulation on a large scale. Our one protection against such criminal action is based on the fact most of those in our strong-knit community would not willingly compromise our democratic system.

This past Monday, the city council voted against online voting as well as telephone voting as an alternative that would replace standard paper ballots. In the days leading up to this vote, I talked with Coun. Mason Ainsworth to get a sense of this debate. Ainsworth has been a strong opponent of online voting.

"There are a lot of studies out there in regards to the voter turnout of online voting, a lot of good articles, and pretty much all of them say that it doesn't increase turnout. This makes sense because, really, you're getting the same people who are voting either way," he said.

While there are particular instances when turnout has improved after the implementation of online voting, many studies suggest online voting does not have the capacity to increase voter turnout. Although access to the polls is improved using these alternative methods, generally speaking, those who in the past have not participated in municipal elections will continue these tendencies under a new voting system.

Additionally, there are significant drawbacks associated with online voting.

"In regards to fraud, we're not sure, and staff has openly said in the (council) meeting that they wouldn't know if this happened - if somebody else is voting for somebody," he said.

Internet hacking was also a consideration for Ainsworth. After being asked about the security measures taken by city council, he felt the plan in place would not be adequate to prevent hacking.

"Do we have a whole Internet security staff group at city hall? We don't. We have a couple of folks in IT, but we don't have folks who are specifically there to make sure all our stuff is secure."

Although, to date, no Ontario municipalities experimenting with online voting have been hacked, the potential exists, especially without adequate security measures in place.

"I was reading an article the other day there was a (16-year-old) student and he hacked Microsoft and Sony, which are two giant major corporations," he said.

This scenario is not a one-off. We discussed a few of the major institutions and elections that had been hacked: the Pentagon, Bitcoin, the 2012 federal NDP leadership race, and the American Democratic Party. Internet hacking can happen to any institution, no matter the security system in place.

While there could be some benefits to online voting, such as access for voters and potential savings for the municipality, there are also risks of large-scale manipulation. While such risks may be unlikely, they are still a possibility. Perhaps, as the council decided, it is best to wait until adequate security technology for Internet voting becomes available. In the meantime, our city can experiment with other alternative voting methods to improve turnout and convenience.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.