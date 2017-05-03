A residential hospice in Orillia is coming closer to reality.

Mariposa Place Hospice, which was incorporated in 2016, hopes to have the facility up and running by next year, said Dr. Erika Catford, co-chair of the hospice.

"Palliative care begins the minute you're given a life-threatening diagnosis," she said. "We would like to focus on the very last of palliative care. Mariposa House is looking to provide that additional piece to the puzzle to providing end-of-life care."

In this region, Catford noted, Barrie has a 10-bed hospice, while Huntsville and Collingwood have five-bed hospices. Orillia and Midland are the two municipalities with hospitals that don't have hospice facilities.

She and co-chair Dr. Si Lowry were at city hall Monday evening, presenting to council their achievements since the inception of Mariposa House Hospice last year and what their plans are for this year.

Last year, when the province announced funding for end-of-life care, Catford and Lowry thought it was a good sign. They were pleased to see their request for funding was answered in the form of money to support a five-bed facility in Orillia.

"It's been known for many years that there's a requirement," said Catford. "We're a retirement community, and we have that need. There isn't a designated space for palliative care at (Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital) at this time. Ideally, those needs are best served in a dedicated place that gives them comfortable end-of-life care."

The possibility of a residential hospice finally coming to fruition got an emotional response from one councillor.

"I was part of the original steering committee for Hospice Orillia," said Coun. Pat Hehn, who was brought to tears at the council meeting. "I've seen it grow. I was one of the first class of volunteers that made it into the hospital and, eventually, into people's homes.

"It was something I was really passionate about and involved with for a long time," she said. "We used to dream about the time when it would become a building, and it was just so far out in the future."

But that far-out vision seems within reach now.

The hospice, planned to be built on Norweld Drive by Steenhof Building Services Group, will follow a basic design plan to provide a home-like environment for families and people at the last stage of life.

"We want it to be a place of comfort for patients and their family at end of life so they can focus on living well and not the negative aspects of dying," Catford said. "They'll have a place where we can provide pain and other end-of-life symptom management so that people can die in comfort and families can be with their loved one."

The facility will have five bedrooms, with sitting areas, where families can gather. A kitchen and community room will give them a chance to associate with one another, forming a natural support network, Catford said.

An average hospice stay for a person would be about seven days, she said, allowing the facility to accommodate about 100 people in a year.

With $525,000 per year in government funding to cover personnel costs, Catford said, Mariposa House Hospice still has to make up for the remainder of its $900,000 annual operating budget.

"I do know there will be in-memoriam donations, and there will be a lot of those," Hehn said. "It will come together, and it will work. They're not trying to make it a grandiose building; it's just five beds, and that makes it doable."

The organization is in the process of acquiring charitable status, an application fast-tracked with the help of MP Bruce Stanton. Following the completion of that process, said Catford, a full-fledged fundraising campaign will be launched, with a goal to raise $400,000 per year.

The North Simcoe Muskoka Hospice Palliative Care Network provides free outreach and community support for families and people dealing with palliative care and grief of loss, but Sandra Dunham, its executive director, said Orillia desperately needs a residential hospice.

"It fills a continuum of care needs that we don't currently have in our community," she said, adding Hospice Orillia is excited to work with Mariposa House Hospice. "The beautiful thing about having a residential hospice is that, often, those who want to die at home get panicked when it gets closer to the time. Knowing there is a residential hospice enables people to die at home."

Every hospice is partially run by the province and has to rely on volunteers and fundraising, Catford said, adding she hopes in addition to those already volunteering through Hospice Orillia, community members will step up to volunteer at the residential hospice.

To gain a better understanding of their plans and answer questions, Mariposa House Hospice will hold a public session May 10 between 6 and 9 p.m. at Rotary Place.

Mariposa House Hospice can be reached via its Facebook page, or by emailing mariposahousehospice@gmail.com for volunteer information or donation methods.

"It says a lot about a community, how you treat your dying members," Catford said, "and it says something about ours with the outpouring of support we've had over the past few months and, hopefully, as we roll out our fundraising campaign."

