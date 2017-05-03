Push for online voting flawed from the start

Well, that was disappointing. On Monday night, city council flip-flopped on its decision from the previous week and put the kibosh on a plan to move to Internet voting. The Luddites prevailed and, in the next municipal election, paper ballots will be used just as they have been for the past 100 years.

While the decision is disappointing, it's the process that really leaves us feeling dissatisfied. When city staff discovered that, due to recently changed provincial regulations, they had to make a decision on this issue by May 1, they should have simply advised council to maintain the status quo and let the next council debate the issue. That should have been the course of action, because there was simply not ample time to give such an important decision the consideration it deserves. The move to Internet voting came out of the blue for citizens; after a spirited debate at council's April 24 meeting, the decision was made. In the days that followed, the city made a weak attempt to garner public input; eight Orillians wrote to council to weigh in, with half for and half against online voting.

Coun. Mason Ainsworth led the charge against the progressive change at both meetings. On Monday night, he read, ad nauseam, from a lengthy federal standing committee report, cited the work of university professors and even suggested Internet voting could lead to domestic abuse as a partner could coerce his or her spouse into changing his or her vote to avoid abuse.

It was scare-mongering at its worst. Ainsworth and others claimed their biggest fear was the sanctity of the vote amid worries the system could be hacked - even though no such thing has occurred in the many municipalities that have moved to Internet voting.

Coun. Jeff Clark, a voice of reason most nights, was one of the councillors who changed his mind between meetings. He echoed Ainsworth's concerns about voter fraud and hacking. "With online voting ... there will be no anonymous voting; there will always be a way to connect the voter to the vote." While it's unclear who would ever be able to make such a connection, they are right: It's possible the city's system could be hacked. But it's also possible our trade war with the United States could escalate and lead to an unstable Donald Trump training his nukes on his friendly northern neighbour. Possible? Yes. Probable? Not bloody likely.

So, in the end, a disappointing debate led to a disheartening decision. Most importantly, the entire process was flawed. It was rushed, left no real opportunity for reasoned, fulsome debate in the community, did not allow for education of voters (who, for example, would still have had the opportunity to vote on laptops and tablets at voter-assistance centres) and left most people with a bitter taste in their mouths.

In the end, we'll vote the way we always have. And, that's OK. But council and staff will not get a vote of confidence from many for the way they went about this. It was a mess that was doomed to fail from the moment it landed in their laps a fortnight ago.

Submit your letter to the editor