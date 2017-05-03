National Bank donated $2,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia's Bowl for Kids' Sake event, boosting the fundraising total to $40,792, exceeding the goal by nearly $800.

"I am absolutely humbled by the support shown in the community," said James Maxwell, executive director of the agency's Orillia branch. "This program is so fortunate to have the support it has."

More than 325 people participated during the week of April 10 at both Orillia Bowl and the Coldwater Bowling Centre. Bowlers were asked to collect donations or obtain pledges for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program, which pairs adults with youth in Orillia and surrounding townships and communities. More than 30 businesses supported the event, notably lead sponsors Boston Pizza and Giant Tiger.

"As an organization that raises 100% of our support, this is a huge boost to our work and will provide us the resources needed to keep our programs going. Our next step is volunteer recruitment. We really need to get more adult volunteers, especially for our community-based programs. An hour a week can change a life," said Maxwell.

Kathy Lee, manager of National Bank's Orillia branch, was proud to continue the branch's support of this hard-working agency.

"We've proudly supported Big Brothers Big Sisters for a number of years, as we see the value of the work they are doing in the community," Lee said.

In 2016, the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program served more than 300 local children and youth through its free programs. Currently, there are 13 community-based and 28 school-based matches, children waiting for the same opportunities as their peers.

On the heels of celebrating its 50th year of providing service to the community last year, the agency has matched more than 5,000 children with more than 3,500 responsible, caring adult mentors since inception. Big Brothers Big Sisters typically serves children between the ages of six 16 through both community- and school-based programs. Mentoring helps kids stay in school, avoid risky behaviour such as bullying, and grow up to have more respect for family, peers and community.

All of the money raised through this year's event will go directly to helping local youth develop the confidence to achieve more through a volunteer match relationship. At present, 41 children and youth are waiting for service through one of the agency's programs. Creating a new mentoring match costs roughly $1,500. Since money invested in Big Brothers Big Sisters programs generates an average social return on investment of $18 for every dollar spent, the money raised this year will have huge impact in the community.

To find out more ways to help, call the office at 705-325-3151 or email volunteer@bbbsorillia.ca.