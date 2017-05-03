More wishes granted

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Seven local non-profit organizations saw continued support from the city as grants were given out Wednesday morning as part of the city's general grants program. Grants were accepted by, from left, Ted Russell for 429/441 Ontario Group AGM 2017 ($300), James Parham for Big Brothers Big Sisters Orillia and District ($1,350), Susan Willsey for Orillia Jazz Festival ($1,000), Coun. Pat Hehn, Anna Proctor for Orillia Youth Symphony Orchestra ($1,000), Pam Toutant for Living for Jesus Outreach Ministries ($750) and Karen Worthington for Canadian Federation of University Women Orillia ($1,500), as well the Simcoe County Elementary Athletic Council received $1,241.