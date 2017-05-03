LETTER: Thanks, volunteers

On April 25, Information Orillia hosted the third Volunteer Appreciation Dessert Gala at Casino Rama.

This event was held during National Volunteer Week, April 23 to 29, a week about honouring and recognizing the hard work of the incredible volunteers across our community.

The evening recognized and celebrated nearly 200 volunteers representing 30 organizations across Simcoe County.

Guest speaker Michael Jones shared tales from his journey and led an inspired discussion on what it means to share your gifts.

We'd like to take this opportunity to continue to thank the amazing volunteers in our community and the region, as well as Casino Rama for continuing to host this incredible celebration.

Information Orillia staff