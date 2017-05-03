LETTER: Make it work

The evolving labour landscape with few 9-to-5 jobs that carry health coverage and pension benefits and the increasing use of robotics have given rise to many experiments with guaranteed annual income.

In Manitoba in the 1970s, an experiment, which lasted only four years, showed a healthier population and teens staying in school.

A Huffington Post article by Daniel Tencer describes other countries' trying, the outcomes of which tend to not only improve the health of those involved but also provide incentives to work since recipients are not penalized by having their benefits denied if they do work.

Many pursued more education and retraining.

Providing a guaranteed annual income could take many forms, which would take enlightened and expansive thinking.

Rather than dismissing this idea, people would do well to inform themselves about guaranteed annual income, a system which could reduce and even eliminate poverty.

We are not living in our parents' society, when good jobs were so readily available. Some people work two and three jobs and still must use the food bank.

A basic income could produce a more effective society.

M. Brown

Orillia