Leacock Medal shortlist announced

The three novels vying for Canada's top literary humour prize have been announced.

Yiddish for Pirates by Gary Barwin, We're All in This Together by Amy Jones and Take Us to Your Chief and Other Stories by Drew Hayden Taylor are the three books on the shortlist for the 2017 Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

In late April, Leacock Associates announced its longlist for the 70th anniversary of the Leacock Medal. Nearly 70 books were considered for the award this year.

The final winner, who also receives a $15,000 prize supported by TD Bank Financial Group, is to be announced June 10, at a gala award dinner at Geneva Park Conference Centre.

The gala dinner is open to the public. Limited tickets are available exclusively through the Stephen Leacock Museum in Orillia.

For more information, visit leacock.ca.