Have a McHappy day

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES Jane Barlow, left, and Vija Sirbovan are seen volunteering at the Memorial Avenue McDonald's location on McHappy Day, Wednesday. McDonald's restaurants across the country were raising money for both Ronald McDonald House and local charities during the day, through the sale of Big Macs, Happy Meals, and McCafe products, along with silent auctions and other donations from customers and the community. The Orillia and Beaverton locations were directing a portion of the money raised to the Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.