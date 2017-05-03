Glen Campbell releases farewell song 'Adios'

Glen Campbell has shared the title track from his farewell album Adios, the last he will release as he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The 81-year-old musician was diagnosed with the Alzheimer’s in 2011, and stopped touring in 2014 due to the effects of the terminal neurodegenerative condition.

Last month, the Rhinestone Cowboy singer announced he would release one final album, and the ailing country star has now shared its poignant title track, Adios, on video hosting service Vevo.

His friend, the songwriter Jimmy Webb originally wrote Adios for Linda Ronstadt and told Rolling Stone magazine he and Glen had chosen to record the song as it was an old favourite from their touring days.

“Glen and I used to play that song all the time,” the songwriter said, “We played it in dressing rooms, hotels, we played it over at his house, we played it at my house. He always loved that song. I heard ‘Adios’ this morning and my wife and I both broke down and cried all over this hotel room. It’s the first time we ever heard it. Carl just did something extraordinary.”

After he stopped touring in 2014, Glen’s wife Kim moved him into a long-term care community near their Nashville, Tennessee home.

The album was produced by bluegrass musician Carl Jackson, who revealed to the magazine how he recorded the album with the ailing star.

“I stood right beside him on every line, printed out the lyrics in big print,” he said. “Sometimes we had to do a line at a time because with Alzheimer’s, his memory of the lyrics, as we saw in the tour he had to use teleprompters, that went away pretty quick. But his melodies did not go away for a long time after his ability to remember actual songs. He would even remember what keys he did them in. I can’t explain it.”

Adios, the album, will be released on 9 June.