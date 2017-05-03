Gift of life still giving 17 years later

Jack Bower calls his wife, Marilyn, his bionic woman.

Since the start of the 2000s, she's shattered both of her ankles, battled breast cancer, had a mastectomy and suffered a brain aneurism. But the 72-year-old from Big Cedar Estates keeps going.

"I've got so much metal in my body," she joked Thursday, while sitting in her living room across from her husband.

She also suffered from emphysema and lung cancer, following almost a lifetime of smoking. Diagnosed in the mid-1990s, she was on a waiting list for a double lung transplant for 16 months before finally getting the call - for the third time - that a donor had been found.

On April 29, 2000 she was given a new lease on life. Seventeen years later, as Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month wrapped up for another year, she hasn't looked back.

She first discovered something was wrong when she was 50. She was told then that if she didn't quit smoking, she'd be dead within six months to a year.

Five years later, she was told she'd need a lung transplant.

"It's scary," she said. "It's really scary."

The night they got the call to bring Marilyn in for surgery was a hectic one for her and Jack, who were living in Severn Bridge at the time. From rushing down Highway 11 with the OPP to being in an ambulance driving down Avenue Road to Toronto General Hospital, she joked she felt like the Queen of England.

One thing was for certain: she wasn't ready to go.

"I don't want to die," she said, plainly. "I wanted to live to see my grandkids grow up."

She and Jack met in Weston, then a suburb of Toronto, before working their way north, with stops in Innisfil, Severn Bridge and Midland before settling in Oro-Medonte. They were married 32 years when Marilyn first took sick.

The new lungs have given Marilyn a chance to live a longer, better life than would have been possible when she was first diagnosed. Not only has she been able spend more time with her three children and see her five grandchildren become adults, but she's also been able to do it at the side of her husband. The Bowers will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary in November.

"At the time, I didn't know if she was going to be around six months, six years or what," Jack said. "I wanted us to enjoy life."

None of that would have been possible without complete strangers providing assistance to Marilyn in her time of need. After a few years, Marilyn and Jack met the donor's family. The first time Marilyn got to meet the man's widow, all they did was hug and cry.

That family's unthinkable tragedy turned into another's incredible joy, because of one person's desire to see his organs used to help save someone else's life.

It's what makes the message behind Marilyn's story a simple one, she said: go to beadonor.ca and register to be an organ donor.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales