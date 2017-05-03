Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School, the reigning provincial high-school girls' field lacrosse champion, opened defence of their Ontario title Wednesday with an impressive 13-0 win over their local rivals.

The Flames used a balanced attack, tenacious defence and superior ball control to dominate Orillia Secondary School in the season-opening game at the West Orillia Sports Complex.

"Our top five match up against the top five of any team in the province," said Flames teacher Curtis Columbus, who coaches the team with Pat Morris. "We have most of our team back from last year and we have some new Grade 9 students who have stepped right in because they have played in the Orillia Lady Kings program growing up."

On top of that, several key members of the Flames squad play on Morris' U19 Lady Kings team that capped an undefeated season last summer by winning an Ontario Women's Field Lacrosse title; the team is looking for a repeat this year.

Despite chilly temperatures and a biting wind Wednesday, the Flames were red hot and scored on their opening three possessions; each goal was set up by a key face-off win by veteran Abbi England, who was the driving force behind the Flames' potent offence.

While she didn't face a lot of shots, Fogarty goalie Mikayla Kunkel pulled off a rare feat by recording a shutout that was aided by a shut-down defence that swarmed the Nighthawks whenever they had possession of the ball. Often, an OSS attacker would face double or triple coverage and that led to numerous turnovers, many of which ended up in the opposition net.

For OSS, the result was not what they hoped for. However, several of their players could not play because they were competing at a regional track and field competition. On top of that, the team missed reigning Orillia Athlete of the Year Quintin Hoch-Bullen, who now goes to school at the Hill Academy.

Last year, Hoch-Bullen was instrumental in leading the Nighthawks to a silver medal at the Trillium Cup after a hard-fought loss to Fogarty. Because Orillia hosted the provincial tournament last year, both teams qualified. This year, however, the event will be held in Durham Region and just one team from Simcoe County will advance: the winner of the best-of-three series between OSS and Fogarty, the county's only participants in the sport.

"That's why today's game is so important," said Columbus. "The winner of the series gets to go to provincials."

The teams will be competing in a tournament in Durham Thursday. "I think the teams from the south will really be out to beat us because we're the defending champs," said Columbus. "It will be a good test."

