Concert band switches it up

I hustled back to town Saturday in time to see the Orillia Concert Band's St. Paul's Centre concert. They were just starting O Canada and it appeared I beat everyone to their feet.

First thing I noticed: They weren't playing the Howard Cable arrangement; just some straightforward standard. They haven't chucked it from the repertoire. It turns out the band is digitizing its library of sheet music with an out-of-town service and, inadvertently, the best arrangement of our anthem wasn't available because all the parts were at the cleaners - so to speak.

I spoke with Stan Passfield, a founding member of the band, about that, remarking it reminded me of a passage from Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, which is similar to the opening statement of the anthem Cable arranged. He said something benign about my observational powers and that it is that passage.

The program was ordered differently from what I was sent earlier, and On Fundy Bay, by Bill Thomas, jumped to the top of the menu. I wanted to hear that one in particular because the composer is a friend of mine.

It's essentially a march with a few tempo and time-signature changes along the way. It turns out it's not at all related to our East Coast national treasure, but about the street in Toronto Thomas's music teacher lived on. Knowing that, one could have thoughts of a sunny spring morning, walking down that street, whistling the melody. I think jaunty would be the word to describe the tune.

Other highlights were A Place to Stand (Ontario). I thought it went by too fast, and I'll have to turn them on to a better, more dramatic arrangement I'm aware of. Cable's arrangement of Hockey Night in Canada shot some electricity through the audience.

The Deep Sea Divers quartette of folk singers were entertaining, announcing themselves being from a different place each of the four times they took the stage. Matilda Watson joined them three of those times. She is a high-school student, sang two solo pieces (Ontario being one of them) and quite likely will have a career ahead of her with that voice. She still has some training to do, but the bits you can't teach anyone, she already possesses.

Afterward, at the Geneva Event Centre, Steven Henry and Friends were playing a fundraising concert. The friends were Mark Hathaway on sax and keyboards. (Most often-asked question: Who is that guy? He's really good.) Hathaway has been to the jazz festival here many times. Another jazz fest regular, Joe Huron, played bass. The surprise of the night was Chris Henry coming back to town to play drums. He has been playing professionally since he was a teenager, and watching him work was one of the best parts of the evening.

The band played a lot of rock standards, several from the Rod Stewart Every Picture Tells a Story album. They closed the night with When a Man Loves a Woman, and Steven still sings it better than Michael Bolton.

The Geneva has Art Battle Friday at 7 p.m., A New High, Rellikdog and Fraktured Saturday night, the Ronnie Douglas band May 12 and Ninjaspy May 20.

Showcase delivers

The acts moving on to the Mariposa Folk Festival in July are Mayfly's Landing, Captain Cowboy and the Moneymaker, and the Bombadils. The latter two are duos.

Mayfly's Landing played original blues-influenced tunes and I think they caught the Geneva's Sunday-afternoon audience's attention when bandleader Sarah Fazackerley pulled out a flute to solo with instead of her guitar. Having had their disc for a while, I thought she had a style reminiscent of Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull). Mayfly's Landing captured the most votes from the audience.

Captain Cowboy and the Moneymaker are a subway busking act and consequently have developed a quirky style to grab attention quickly. The Bombadils are a fiddle and guitar group leaning on bluegrass for material. Technically, they were very good.

I feel sorry for Olivia and the Creepy Crawlers, a quintet with good performance chops. I missed seeing them at the Roots North festival, but glad to have caught them anyway. I'm sure they will be back in town to play.

Unfortunately, two other concerts were happening at the same time. When I popped over to the Orillia Opera House to see if there was anything the Weston Silver Band was going to play that I should try to catch, I was told I need a split personality to see everything going on. My reply was, "I've already got that; I need a split physicality."

Listen up

The Orillia Silver Band has a concert at St. Paul's Centre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. If you have not experienced these folks this concert season, do it now. You will not be disappointed. It's just brass and percussion, but they have chosen music all year long that is engaging and they play it spectacularly.

Their program starts with Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man. It's one the top 1,000 tunes I'd need on a deserted island. Many think it was derived from Copland's third symphony, but it's the other way around.

I've been told Juno 1944 by Ty Watson will be the show stopper. They will also do Brazil, Barber of Seville, and Cole Porter's It's All Right With Me. Tickets are $15 ($5 for kids) at the door.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz's shorts