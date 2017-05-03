Agencies keeping eye on basic income

Orillia's social service agencies are taking a wait-and-see approach with a pilot project to offer a basic annual income to those living in three Ontario cities.

"I'm excited in one sense to see how it rolls out," said Liz Westcott, executive director of Green Haven Shelter for Women. "It could make the world of difference."

Premier Kathleen Wynne announced earlier this week that the province would launch its guaranteed annual income pilot project in Hamilton, Lindsay and Thunder Bay later this spring.

The project, which will see Ontario invest $50 million for each year of the three-year pilot program, is designed to give up to 4,000 low-income earners in the chosen municipalities a basic annual income of $17,000. Couples would earn $24,000 and people with disabilities would earn up to $6,000 on top of the basic amount.

Westcott said the concept could help women trying to escape abusive relationships.

"It would give her other options," she said, noting finding affordable accommodations when ready to leave a shelter like Green Haven remains a sticking point for some.

"If it isn't doable, they can end up returning (to their abuser) after trying to go on their own."

During the pilot project, participants are allowed to work but their basic income will decrease by $0.50 for every dollar they earn by working. According to calculations provided by the province, a single person with two children earning $20,000 per year would earn approximately $6,000 of basic income.

Sharing Place operations manager Shawna Ballik said any extra income for someone living in poverty is a very real positive.

"I think it's going to be really great, but a lot will depend on how well it's executed," she said, noting social assistance payments haven't kept up with a cost-of-living that has effectively doubled since 1993.

"We have those who are working 30 to 35 hours a week, who are still living below the poverty line. This is a very, very good step in the right direction."

Lighthouse Shelter executive director Linda Goodall said it's disappointing Orillia wasn't considered for one of the three pilot spots since the municipality boasts a progressive council while also featuring a varied population with a real dichotomy between its richest and poorest residents.

"It would have been nice to have Orillia as one of the locations," Goodall said, adding that the Simcoe County's poverty reduction task force had earlier recommended the city be included in the guaranteed income experiment.

"I trust the locations they did choose will do a good pilot. They have three varied communities which is good."

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, meanwhile, praised the three-city test since a basic income is an important piece of the social and economic support toolbox.

"There have been several basic income projects around the world that have had strong positive results for the people whose income needed that extra support or security," Dr. Lisa Simon, the health unit's associate medical officer of health, said in a release.

"We have coined the slogan 'No Money for Food is Cent$less' to help raise awareness of the fact that people in low income cannot afford healthy food choices."

A survey conducted by the health unit last year found the combined cost of food and rent ate up 96% of the income for a family of four on Ontario Works, up from 89% just five years earlier.

The pilot project is meant to replace payments available through Ontario Works, which provides financial assistance for low-income earners, and the Ontario Disability Support Program. Eligible participants will continue to receive the Ontario Drug Benefit and dental benefits.

Some, however, have questioned the effectiveness of guaranteed income programs.

Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute, said people could be less motivated to work if they earn a basic income.

"The fact that the basic income will come with no conditions or strings attached raises really important concerns about work disincentives," he said.

"Because ultimately what's going to happen is the government is going to pay able-bodied people in Ontario not to work and so the lack of conditions for receiving the transfer could encourage dependency on government and discourage people from improving their situations themselves."

