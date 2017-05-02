The provincial government says the opposition is playing politics when criticizing the amount of spending on agriculture in the 2017 budget, while the Progressive Conservatives feel the Liberals are being disingenuous with their spin.

“If (the Conservatives) really cared for Ontario’s farmers, they would support our budget,” Jeff Leal, minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, told the Packet & Times.

“Typical Liberals; completely out of touch with reality,” retorted Patrick Brown, MPP for Simcoe North and leader of the Opposition. “They’re saying to support agriculture, you need to cut? This is a government that is free-spending on everything – we’re swamped in debt – and the one area that they’re not spending, the one area they’re actually cutting, is agriculture.”

The PCs have come out swinging against the Liberal budget. During a conference call with Simcoe County reporters last week, Brown called the balanced budget a sham with a $5-billion operational deficit.

During that call, Brown argued the budget does little to address the problems in rural Ontario, including a $47-million cut to agriculture funding.

“I think it’s pretty consistent with this government, where they seem to be oblivious to the pains and the challenges in the agricultural community,” Brown said.

But according to Leal, the numbers being used by Brown and his agriculture critic, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett, aren’t the best ones to look at.

In 2016, the Liberals pledged base spending of $915 million for the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) budget; that number increased to $949 million for 2017, a jump of $33 million.

However, the Liberals spent much more than the $915 million budgeted last year. An extra $55 million of in-year spending was used by OMAFRA, spent in primarily “Conservative ridings,” Leal insisted.

That extra spending included $3 million to support corn-fed beef producers, $19 million for productivity and innovation improvements in the greenhouse sector and $38 million in relief for farmers impacted by drought conditions, particularly in central and eastern Ontario, including the City of Kawartha Lakes and the counties of Peterborough, Northumberland, Hastings and Prince Edward.

“When I was planning my budget for ‘16-17, I didn’t plan for a drought. But when a drought came, we responded very, very quickly,” Leal said. “If there’s another drought in ‘17-18, or a hail storm, I will respond exactly in the same way.”

But he didn’t explicitly plan for one in this year’s budget, and that’s where the confusion lies. According to the 2017 Ontario budget document, interim base spending on agriculture for 2016 was $970 million, some $21 million more than what is budgeted for 2017. The context behind the figure is what the PCs have ignored, the minister argued.

“They just looked at the numbers in the budget book,” Leal said. “Of course, the in-year spending (is) $55 million; we don’t provide the narrative in the budget document. But, if they want to ask me, I could tell them why there was increased in-year spending of $55 million.”

However, the PCs are paying attention to another line in the budget, which states the total OMAFRA spending for this fiscal year. That figure – approximately $1.026 billion – is about $47 million less than the interim total spending for last year. The 2016-17 budget initially saw a decrease as well – a figure that was reversed by the end of the fiscal year.

It’s an irresponsible way to plan, Brown said.

“The reality is this is a $47-million cut,” he said. “This is a cut on the backs of our farmers, this is a cut on rural Ontario. ... The provincial government doesn’t seem to be in their corner.”

