Do you ever look back on simpler times? Our younger days can seem carefree compared to the pressures of “adulting.”

When we were in elementary school, fun was a priority. In high school, there was a bit more responsibility to learn and grow, but fun was still a part of it. We may have even had a part-time job to help facilitate this, and it was all a part of exploring independence.

Would you change anything about that time in your life? For most, the answer might be a resounding “no,” but there is one thing we could have taken advantage of in our teenage years, and that is our advantage of time. A 16-year-old with a part-time job has more disposable income than most adults and, when combining that with a 10- or 20-year time advantage relative to when most people start thinking about their future, that 16-year-old can give his or her 66-year-old self an incredible gift.

Andreas Simic, founder of MERISTIC Financial Literacy Center, has a long history with the financial sector. He has recently targeted his experience and expertise toward educating young people and helping them grow their financial literacy and their bank accounts.

This spark was ignited after Simic read more and more headlines about how poorly Canadians were doing when it came to money matters. “The statistics for youth financial literacy are sobering,” said Simic.

Referencing a working group’s report on financial literacy in Ontario schools, he noted only 28% of teenagers believe they make good spending decisions and 39% of teenagers ranked “how to save money” as the most important topic to learn about. Perhaps most shockingly, 54% of teenagers indicated they would not pay off their credit card in full each month.

Teenagers are not off to a strong financial start, and Simic is driven to help local teens turn this trend around. Simic will pilot a cost-free camp for local teens this year through his MERISTIC Financial Literacy Center and will offer engaging and interactive ways for teens to build a strong financial footing.

Prior to creating the camp, Simic took on a year-long study that showed there were a lot of good financial literacy resources out there but they weren’t being taught to or accessed by teenagers.

“Our program is based on four cornerstones: how money is made, how to spend wisely, how to save and how to invest,” said Simic. “The pilot aims to be experiential, all-encompassing and tailored to how teens best learn about money matters.”

The program is designed to have a lasting impact.

“The experiences gained in this one week will instil lessons that the teens will carry forward for the rest of their lives,” said Simic. “(The) program is geared to 14- to 16-year-olds and ... the goal is to have a mix of male and female attendees as well as varying community demographics represented.”

Simic is securing sponsors for this camp to ensure there is no fee for those interested in participating, meaning this opportunity is truly open to everyone.

The Financial Literacy Camp is hosting an information night at the Orillia Public Library on May 11th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for teens and families that are interested in finding out more.

More information can be found at meristicfl.ca or you can email Simic at meristicfl@gmail.com. For parents and grandparents reading this, you can help by passing this opportunity along to any teenagers you know. By doing so, you may be helping them take their first step toward financial security and independence.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.