News Local

Orillia man scratches a winner

OLG/SUBMITTED Bryan McLean of Orillia won the $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler. “This prize will help with home renovations and a new car,” he said. The winning ticket was purchased at Neighbour’s Variety on Barrie Road in Orillia.

OLG/SUBMITTED Bryan McLean of Orillia won the $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler. “This prize will help with home renovations and a new car,” he said. The winning ticket was purchased at Neighbour’s Variety on Barrie Road in Orillia.

Bryan McLean of Orillia won the $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

“This prize will help with home renovations and a new car,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Neighbour’s Variety on Barrie Road in Orillia. 



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »