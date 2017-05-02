Orillia man scratches a winner
OLG/SUBMITTED Bryan McLean of Orillia won the $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler. “This prize will help with home renovations and a new car,” he said. The winning ticket was purchased at Neighbour’s Variety on Barrie Road in Orillia.
