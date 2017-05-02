Letter: Life goes on

Re Demanding more, letter to the editor, April 26

I haven’t done a national survey, nor have I researched in depth the general attitudes of Canadians towards aboriginals and reconciliation, but I have yet to encounter a solitary Canadian who does not feel that the residential school system was an abysmal plan that caused immense pain to many aboriginal children and their families. All are sorry! Every Canadian (bar none) I have asked strongly agrees with the assessments/opinions expressed so concisely in that “Demanding more” letter.

I accept that M. Brown may find like-minded support that “the letter was selfish” (“Letter was selfish,” letter to the editor, April 27). It saddens me.

Reconciliation will occur only if both parties accept a factual past. Apologies and reasonable compensation are offered and accepted. We get on with a mutually respectful future life. I hope we can.

Paul Bennett

Orillia