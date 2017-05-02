Looking up at the wall inside Barrie’s Allandale Recreation Centre, plastered with photos of the Mariposa School of Skating’s numerous stars over the years, he turned to Doug Leigh.

“What happened?” the unnamed man asked Leigh, the force behind those pictures and the world-famous figure-skating club that first opened its doors 44 years ago.

“Well, that’s only half the wall,” Leigh recalled telling him. “We ran out of wall.”

Olympic medal winners.

World champions.

Canadian national figure-skating titles.

There have been so many big moments.

So many big names.

Brian Orser, Elvis Stojko, Jennifer Robinson and Jeff Buttle.

“It goes on and on,” Leigh, director and coach, said of the world-class athletes that Mariposa has shaped and guided onto the figure-skating scene.

From that tiny school that began in Orillia in 1973 and moved to Barrie in 1988, Leigh has built a legacy of figure-skating excellence.

Not only the premier figure-skating school in North America, but one of the best in the world.

“I don’t think there’s any community that can boast that they have 20 world, Olympic medals,” he said of Barrie. “Try to find one anywhere.”

Now comes the time for Leigh to hand the reins off.

“We need a breath of fresh air,” he said without hesitation. “If I can do that, it’s good for everybody.”

On June 1, the sale of the school officially transfers to longtime Mariposa coaches David Islam and Paul Matheson.

There’s no sadness in Leigh’s voice, only excitement for what lies ahead.

His baby will be in very good hands.

“They know it and that’s the deal,” Leigh said of Islam and Matheson. “They do know it. It’s what I call a natural progression. It’s not somebody took the damn thing over and you’re going to wonder what happened. It’s a natural progression of people who are like family.

“Their wives live in the city. They have great jobs. Their kids grew up in the city and etc. and etc. It became, as I would use, a natural fit. They earned it by not just a matter of ‘what you’re doing’, but the way they went about it.”

Leigh is not leaving the school. Far from it.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I’m more like a general manager.”

Figure skating’s Lou Lamoriello from to the Toronto Maple Leafs would be a good comparison.

There’s still much to do. More young skaters to coach and provide support for.

“I’m not really leaving. I’m just changing it up,” Leigh said. “These guys are going to do the grinding and that’s why they are being part of what’s happening now. They were foot soldiers in the first place, a number of them.

“I told them five years ago this place is going to get ready for a blood transfusion and I’m going to find a way to give it that blood transfusion.”

And for the first time in a long time, Leigh will have a little more time to do other things, maybe take an extra holiday or just relax at home.

“I got some breathing room to do it,” he said. “Now everybody is in position to lead. That’s what we need, the next level of leadership.”

Leigh followed through on that vision he began with when he first stepped on the ice back in 1973 in Orillia.

“Our No. 1 goal wasn’t how much money we could make,” he said. “It was about, ‘Man, we’re in the sporting business. We want to represent the country and we got a lot of work to do’.”

Leigh and other coaches and staff became trench workers, knowing there would be those “cold, chilly, thin days.”

“And usually that’s where you find the best people, when you’re a little cold and a little hungry,” Leigh said of a staff that has become more like family.

They became self-assured and confident from their hard work. They understood the sweat equity that goes into building something like this.

What Mariposa has become, the praise and recognition it has earned worldwide, is something they can all take pride in.

“Over time, I’ve always talked about time tells the truth,” Leigh said. “The story has been told. Time has told the truth.”

Leigh is proud of what Mariposa has become. How it has grown. How it represented the city of Barrie internationally, always taking time in front of cameras to say hi to back home and the community they love.

“I have a lot of pride. Not what we did, but the unique way we went about it because we built it right here in this county,” he said. “When you want to build something and kind of take control of your own life. Not just lean on others or run to some other place that might be a bigger community and is a little safer.

“We took a chance of doing something in a smaller place and watched it grow. That’s when you really looked at it and went, ‘We did it right.’”

And now, Leigh says, Mariposa is catching its next breath. Islam, Matheson and others are going to rally and be that driving force.

As for himself, he’ll still be around.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Leigh says. “I’ll just do it different. I can sit back with the same pride, the same things.

“Do lots of teaching and they’re going to do more of the running,” he added. “I’m not going to run all over the world to every competition.”

Instead, Leigh can take some well-deserved time. Take a look at the wall of pictures. Take a look at an impressive journey that has made him one of figure skating’s giants.

He’s coached more than 34 Canadian championships, 26 world championships and six Winter Olympic Games.

Orser, Stojko, Robinson, Buttle.

It goes on and on.

Gene Pereira covers sports for the Barrie Examiner.