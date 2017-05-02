Hospital celebrates program success

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) hopes to digitize by 2019 medical records for patients using regional kidney care program facilities.

“The medical records system will be regional, so it will be implemented across six hospitals in the region,” said Marni Van Kessel, director of the Regional Kidney Care Program Simcoe Muskoka, talking about the $2-million project. “That will connect patients between and across all sites, which will enable us to have standard information and real-time, up-to-date information for all of the practitioners and clinicians at each of the sites. It will improve quality, safety and standardization across the program.”

The new system called, Regional Dialysis Information System (RDIS), will be implemented over the next 18 months, with OSMH taking the lead by launching it at the beginning of next year, she said.

Within North Simcoe=Muskoka, said Van Kessel, OSMH operates one of the 26 provincial regional kidney care programs, which provides support to kidney care units in six hospitals in Simcoe Muskoka, including Barrie, Huntsville, Midland and Collingwood.

Van Kessel was at the newly renovated chronic kidney disease clinic space Tuesday when she shared the news with staff at OSMH, while healthcare professionals were brought in via a conference call.

Lloyd Lancaster, co-chair of the regional renal patient and family advisory council, was also present to mark one year of the council and to celebrate the new counselling space on the second floor made available by the hospital.

“In the past we’ve been down in the area near the cafeteria, and it was a very dated room,” he said. “It was not patient friendly, and it was not staff friendly. It was an old and tired room.”

Patients and family input was important in designing the new space, said Van Kessel.

“It will be used for counselling patients as they go through their chronic kidney disease journey,” she added.

Lancaster, a Wasaga Beach resident and patient at the kidney care program in Collingwood, also said he was happy to see that management was willing to work with patients when hiring for the program.

The next project the council hopes to promote, he said, is the Meals Made Easy program, currently only available at OSMH.

“It provides dietitian-backed meals to people,” Lancaster said. “We’re trying to come up with a program so we’re able to provide these meals at satellite locations, too.”

Other than that, the group comprised of 11 members based around Simcoe County hopes to streamline and update information brochures available at hospitals to ensure uniformity, he said.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog