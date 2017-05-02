The City of Orillia will soon have to cut a cheque to Home Depot for almost $1 million – and it isn’t for supplies for the new recreation centre.

The city will pay about $950,000 after the home improvement retailer won an assessment appeal regarding the value of its property in the city’s west end. The money represents $164,000 annually in property tax over-payments since 2009.

And there could be more bad news to come.

“The big-box stores started appealing their assessments in 2009,” explained Jim Lang, city treasurer. “It’s been a very complicated process and it’s been a province-wide issue.”

Companies such as Home Depot, Canadian Tire and Walmart have sought to get their assessments lowered, using a similar process available to any property owners if they feel an assessment is incorrect. Lang compared what the big-box stores were doing to a sort of class-action scenario, where appeals were issued across the board, as opposed to fighting each individual municipality for each individual parcel of land.

“Some of those appeals have been successful; some have been unsuccessful,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Some have been significantly successful.”

Canadian Tire was also successful in its appeal. The local Canadian Tire is in Severn Township. How much money the appeal will end up costing the township was not known by press time.

Walmart, however, was not successful, although its 2017 assessment was dealt with outside of the appeal process.

As for Home Depot, the city is required to pay back the money it overcharged the retailer. The city has a budget for tax appeals of about $320,000 annually. There is also a tax stabilization reserve that will be put to use for payments related to 2016 and 2017.

“We have $324,000 in budget,” Lang said. “Then we have a $1.4-million tax-rate stabilization fund. We’ll be looking at that as part of the solution. I’m hoping we won’t have to go any further than that, but we do have a capital contingency reserve that (has an) $800,000 balance.”

In 2017, the city stands to lose about $1.3 million due to tax appeals. Staff are hoping for a repeat of 2016, when the $1.4 million lost in appeals – primarily to reassessments of Spencer House long-term-care facility and OPP General Headquarters – was offset by operating savings throughout the departments. In fact, the city ran a surplus of $311,000 in 2016.

“Fortunately, the city is in, actually, a good financial situation,” the mayor said. “We are in a period of growth, and I guess if there was a time we had to absorb a hit like this, now is the time.”

Still, both Lang and Clarke wonder if a re-evaluation of the way properties are assessed in Ontario is needed. The last time major changes were made to the assessment process was in the late 1990s.

Property owners won’t be saddled with an extra increase to their municipal taxes in 2017 to make up for the lost revenue. In the 2017 budget, $500,000 was estimated for assessment growth related to building activity after assessment appeals were factored in. At Monday’s budget committee meeting, staff told councillors the actual figure was going to be $240,000, which would equate, approximately, to an extra .5% increase in property taxes.

However, staff recommended councillors keep the tax levy increase for 2017 at 3.83% by not increasing the annual contribution to the major capital facilities reserve this year – a savings of more than $257,000.

A single residential property could see its taxes increase $108 for every $225,000 of assessment.

Tax bills will be mailed out in June.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales