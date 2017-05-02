Feedback sought on city rebates

The city is requesting public input for possible changes to its vacancy rebate and excess land programs for commercial and industrial properties.

The programs provide tax rebates to owners of vacant commercial and industrial property.

The current rebates of 30% for commercial properties and 35% for industrial properties are based on the vacant portion of the previous year’s tax assessment.

Feedback can be given through a survey at orillia.ca/haveyoursay until May 9, after which city staff will provide council with final feedback and recommendations for consideration to be put forward to the province.