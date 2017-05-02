Who would win in an international battle to the death – a ninja or a spy?

Neither. They would team up and become an unstoppable force, according to Joel Parent, singer and guitarist with Ninjaspy, a Vancouver-based band made up of Parent and his brothers, Tim and Adam.

What he recalls as a silly conversation with a friend became the inspiration for the band, said Parent, because it defined the kind of music they produce.

“Rather than having these two separate things, you fuse them together to create a whole new thing, maybe a better thing, and that’s kind of what we do musically as well,” he said. “We borrow from quite a lot – usually drawing from heavy music, metal, rock, reggae, ska and surf.”

“The reason we decided that wasn’t the worst case in the world is that we find there are similarities between all the genres we borrow from,” he continued. “There’s really a lot of similar rhythmic stuff going on. So, for me, it makes perfect sense.”

The band embarked on a Canada-wide tour at the end of April and will perform at the Geneva Event Centre in Orillia May 20.

Having visited this area more than five years ago, it was a natural decision to come back to the city, said Parent.

Audiences should expect fun, energy, screaming, singing and heavy music.

“We get this a lot: People come up to us, usually after a set, and they say, ‘Man, I do not like metal, but I love you guys,’” Parent said. “So, I think it’s pretty safe to say, regardless of what kind of music you’re into, you’ll like something in what we do. We don’t come with any prerequisite requirements for style, clothes and crew, so anyone can come in and enjoy the show, or maybe hate it. But the gamble is good.”

For more information, or for tickets, visit genevaeventcentre.ca.

For more on Ninjaspy, visit ninjaspy.net.

