Carry on the legacy.

It's what David Islam and Paul Matheson hope to do when they take over the reins of the Mariposa School of Skating from founder and world-renowned figure-skating coach Doug Leigh.

"At the end of the day, we're not looking to reinvent the wheel," said Islam, who, along with fellow Mariposa coach Matheson, will officially take over ownership of one of the world's top figure-skating schools on June 1. "Doug built something special here and myself and Paul have been coaching here since the beginning and we get it.

"We've lived the vision that Doug has wanted for the school and this community, and we're looking to push that forward,” he added.

Leigh, who started Mariposa in 1973 in Orillia and moved it to Barrie in 1988, will remain with the school as a director and coach.

"He's still going to be the face of Mariposa," Islam said.

Islam said Leigh has been "fantastic" through the transition.

"(Leigh) wants to be in here every day," he added. "He's going to coach forever, if that's what he wants to do."

Taking over a school that has coached several of the national, world and Olympic figure-skating champions, including Brian Orser, Elvis Stojko, Jeff Buttle and Jennifer Robinson, wasn't actually on the radar for Islam when he first stepped on the ice with Mariposa in June 1987.

It was only about 10 years ago that Islam started wondering about what they would do moving forward.

"He's built a family, built a legacy and we've all shared in that," Islam said. "What happens after the sunset?"

It was more than five years ago that Leigh held a coaches meeting and brought up the possibility of selling Mariposa. He hoped someone, or a group, from among his coaches would step up.

"We thought we should ask Doug what the plan is here," said Islam, whose niche in the school has been the competitive dance and whose son, Mitch, along with ice-dance partner Alexandra Paul, represented Canada at the nationals, worlds and 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. "He was quite excited (Paul and I) had stepped up."

Two years ago, Matheson and Islam approached Leigh about finally making the transition.

"It's been a process between the three of us since then," Islam said.

For Leigh, he says it was the right decision at the right time.

"It's in good hands," Leigh said. "We need a breath of fresh air. If I can do that, it's good for everybody."

For now, Islam, Matheson and Leigh want to make sure the transition is seamless when the old Mariposa School of Skating Ltd., closes its doors on May 31 and Mariposa Inc., opens June 1.

"That seamless," Islam said. "To the skaters and their families, they're not going to know a difference. As far as changes, this operation has been working pretty well.

“There are things we will be looking at doing with our programming, but the wheel has been turning around pretty good since 1973."

When people hear of Mariposa, they often think elite skating. The likes of Orser, Stojko, Robinson and pairs skaters such as Lenny Faustino and Jacinthe Lariviere have all competed on the world stage.

Islam points out that while they've been synonymous with high-level skating, the goal is to make it clear that the school hasn't been about just that.

They also have programs like CanSkate, which they run hand-in-hand with the Barrie Figure Skating Club, and an EduSkate program for elementary school kids.

One of their newest programs is a partnership with the Barrie Minor Hockey Association to provide skating lessons for their hockey players.

With a staff of more than 25 coaches, Islam says Mariposa has something for skaters at all levels.

"The coaches are part of the machinery and the machinery starts at the grass roots," he said.

Mariposa has drawn skaters from all over the world. Big names such as Britain's Steven Cousins and Japan's Takeshi Honda have moved thousands of miles to Barrie hoping they would help fulfil their dreams on ice.

Today, skaters from Malaysia, Singapore and Switzerland all train at the school.

"We look after these kids," Islam said.

Mariposa also has a great relationship with Innisdale Secondary School and has developed a co-op program with the high school, which is located next door, Islam says.

In the end, it's all about the skater.

"We just don't come to a rink, put on our skates and teach our 15-minute lesson, and then call it a day," Islam explained. "We have a network, people in the office to answer questions from everything around getting tax receipts at income-tax time, to boarding, to questions about academics."

Islam says he would also love to promote the school more in the community.

"Just so people know how special this school is," he said. "There's only a handful of schools like this in North America and in the world that do it all."

The opportunity to purchase Mariposa was something both Islam and Matheson jumped at. They know the road will have its ups and downs and plenty of work remains ahead, but they feel fortunate to step into an established business that has made a name for itself worldwide.

"Doug has put a lot of faith in myself to move this forward," Islam said. "He has had other people who were interested in the school, but he's decided to stay with a couple of guys that have been here for quite a while and we're certainly grateful for that.

"We're hoping to make it bulletproof for the next person that wants to run the show,” he added.

The ownership transition isn't the only big news to come out of Mariposa this week. Stojko is returning to the school as a guest presenter at its 41st annual seminar.

The training session, which runs June 26-30 at the Allandale Recreation Centre (190 Bayview Dr.), will include a variety of on- and off-ice training components.

Other guest presenters, along with Stojko, include Olympic ice dancers Islam and Paul, and artistic coach Brad Hopkins.