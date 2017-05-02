News Local

City extends contract with Mid Ontario Disposal

Orillia city council has extended its contract with Mid Ontario Disposal for another three years.

The move was made by city staff after a procurement process failed to bring in suitable bids.

Instead of an annual Consumer Price Index adjustment, which leads to a 2% annual increase, the extension includes an overall 4% price increase in July 2017, included in the 2017 budget. The remainder of the contract includes a 3% price increase in both July 2018 and July 2019. 



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »