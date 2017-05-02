City extends contract with Mid Ontario Disposal

Orillia city council has extended its contract with Mid Ontario Disposal for another three years.

The move was made by city staff after a procurement process failed to bring in suitable bids.

Instead of an annual Consumer Price Index adjustment, which leads to a 2% annual increase, the extension includes an overall 4% price increase in July 2017, included in the 2017 budget. The remainder of the contract includes a 3% price increase in both July 2018 and July 2019.