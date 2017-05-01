Three bands chosen for folk fest

For three lucky artists, a ticket to Mariposa Folk Festival was punched Sunday afternoon.

The annual Mariposa Showcase auditions took place at the Geneva Event Centre in front of a packed house. Musicians came from far and wide for a chance to play at one of the premier folk festivals in North America, joining an already stacked lineup for 2017 including Bruce Cockburn, Great Lake Swimmers and The New Pornographers.

Judges were placed throughout the crowd, looking to select the three artists who would join the festival. Liz Scott was one of those judges.

“We’re looking for musicality and showmanship, what will they bring to the festival,” she explained, “if our audience will really enjoy them and be intrigued by them (and) if they fit in with what we’ve already got booked as well.”

Scott was assisting Mike Hill, artistic director for the festival, behind the scenes this year with curating the lineup, and is likely to take over the artistic director role for the 2018 edition. What Scott was looking for in a musician at the showcase aligned with Hill.

“You look for their performance, the on-stage presence,” Hill said. “The songwriting is really, really important – whether they can write or interpret a song properly. You want an overall impression that it’s folky and suits our audience.”

The showcase has been part of the Mariposa experience for almost the entire duration the festival has made Tudhope Park its home. It’s been the breaking grounds for the Dala Girls and Old Man Luedecke, and provided the chance for local artists, such as last year’s winners, Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees, to share their sounds with the Mariposa audience.

“It’s a very fair process,” Hill said. “It’s brought in some really great talent.”

Performing at the showcase this year were Danny Webster, Moonfruits, Torero, Olivia and the Creepy Crawlies, Mayfly’s Landing, Captain Cowboy and the Moneymaker, The Bombadils, and Outside I’m A Giant.

Mayfly’s Landing, Captain Cowboy and the Moneymaker and The Bombadils were the winners.

The Mariposa Folk Festival takes place July 7 to 9 at Tudhope Park. Tickets are available at mariposafolk.com.

