The power of positivity

It’s raining. In fact, it has been raining for several days now. Not only that, but weathernetwork.com told me it will rain this morning and all afternoon, into the evening and again tomorrow.

As if that isn’t bad enough, due to unsettled conditions over the Central Plains, a typhoon will wipe out Perkinsfield and an Alberta clipper will barrel down the main street of Trout Creek (if it can find it). Heavy rain will follow and stay with us for the weekend.

Faced with the possibility of massive flooding the world hasn’t seen since Noah took his cruise, it would be hard for the average man or woman not to fall into a deep depression.

Not being blessed with the power of my extraordinary mind, most folks would be doomed to forever walk the Earth under a cloud like Joe Btfsplk from Dogpatch. Yet I remain calm, relatively undisturbed by the unfairness of it all. And why is that, you may ask? I am a firm believer in Dale Carnegie’s Power of Positive Thinking to enable us to rise above difficulties. The theory is quite simple, as am I.

Rather than stare out the window, bemoaning the interminable greyness enveloping the Sunshine City, I simply willed myself to look ahead with a sense of hope and joyous expectation. That’s right; I thought positively. In just a few short weeks, the dreary days haunting us now will be but a memory, unless the lawn is washed away.

I replaced the depressing thoughts of endless rain with visions of driving sleet, gale-force winds and sub-Arctic temperatures that can freeze a polar bear’s bum right up to his gall bladder. My depression has gone. I am no longer upset and gloomy. Instead, I am up to my armpits in despair.

True, I am contemplating retiring to my bed and cranking my electric blanket up to roast, but at least I am no longer crabbing about the rain.

You see, we all have the power within us to vanquish negative thoughts. We can convince ourselves no matter how bad things seem to be (in your particular case, they are pretty bad – scary, really), we can be assured they will get infinitely worse. But we can rise above it all.

History is filled with stories of great men and women who used their inner power to overcome periods of adversity. They weathered the trials that beset them and eventually triumphed gloriously.

Take Sir Thomas More, the great scholar, playwright and Catholic theologian. In spite of dire threats by the tyrannical Henry VIII, Tom refused to accept Henry’s new bride. (I forget which one. Henry wed so many, he had them numbered.) Sir Thomas also denounced Henry’s church and added a few other deeds that pissed Henry off big time. But Tom exercised the remarkable power of positive thinking and, from what we read, he was still doing it as Henry chopped off his head – too bad, really, since he had a sizable collection of hats.

But 500 years later, Paul Scofield won an Oscar for playing Thomas in A Man for All Seasons. I’m sure Sir Tom would have been pleased had he been alive, which he wasn’t. Perhaps he isn’t a particularly good example.

Now take Joan of Arc. She – no, she’s not a good one, either; Joan was burned at the stake. Well, Julius Caesar – oops, big Julie got knifed in the forum, and the kidneys, too, if I remember the movie correctly. It was pretty messy. Even new Tide in the Tube wouldn’t have done much good getting all the blood from his toga. Calpurnia finally donated it and his Birkenstock sandals to the Goodwill before it closed in the middle of the night, throwing a pile of people out of work.

There are so many other people who used positive thinking to overcome adversity. Unfortunately, I can’t think of any. This damned rain is depressing me so much, I can’t think, period, let alone positively.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.