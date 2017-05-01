Stolen bike

A motorcycle was stolen during a break and enter in Tay Township over the weekend after Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment responded to an incident on Mitchells Beach Road. An investigation determined that a 2010 black, white and orange, motorcycle with the license number KTM 650SCM was stolen some time between, 10 a.m. on Saturday and 8:15 a.m. on Sunday morning. The identification number of the vehicle is VBKLSS401AM732286. Police are requesting those with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Southern Georgian Bay detachment at 705-526-3761.