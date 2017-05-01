Order of Orillia recipients ‘honoured’

As honours go, it’s one of the region’s highest.

Longtime volunteer Brian Hare and the Mnjikaning Fish Fence Circle were feted during Monday’s council meeting, receiving the coveted Order of Orillia.

“It was a bit of shock,” Mnjikaning Fish Fence Circle treasurer Mary Lou Kirby said after she first learned her group would receive the award.

“It just never occurred to me that we would be honoured this way.”

Kirby’s group was given the award to recognize its three decades of dedicated work towards the preservation and protection of the Mnjikaning Fish Weirs National Historic Site located in the Atherley Narrows between Orillia and Ramara Township.

Hare, meanwhile, was recognized for his volunteer work in relation to local dance performances, high-school reunions and Canada Day celebrations in the city.

“Just being nominated, I was quite honoured,” said Hare, adding he couldn’t believe he was receiving the award when the city staff called him. “I was surprised in some ways, because I’ve never done it for the recognition. So to be recognized for it was sort of eye opening, that people have noticed over the years.”

His biggest involvement was with Canada Day, when back in 2011 he showed up on the day of with the intent to volunteer for a couple hours and stayed for seven. That led to him becoming the manager of operation on the Canada Day committee. It’s a role he has held ever since.

“I’ve always been asked why I’ve done it,” said Hare. “I always say, ‘Somebody did it for my kids, so somebody has to step up and do it for younger kids.’

“The way I’ve learned from my parents is you just show up, you do it, and away you go,” he added.

Established in 2000, the Order of Orillia recognizes individuals and groups who dedicate their time and effort to bettering the community through volunteerism. A five-person selection committee assesses nominations each year, then forwards its shortlist to city council.

Paul Raymond, the city’s commemorative awards committee chair, said both of this year’s recipients have worked tirelessly over many years to honour Orillia’s heritage and enhance the local community through active and committed volunteerism.

According to Mayor Steve Clarke, the award truly illustrates a person’s dedication to making the community a better place since nominees must have a proven track record of enriching the lives of others through least a decade of service.

“It’s an absolute wonderful honour,” Clarke said. “I think of the positive work of past recipients and the two recipients this year.”

Hare, who is being recognized for his reliability, energy and aptitude for teamwork and leadership, is described as the ‘head of the class’ when it comes to serving his community by the chairman of Canada Day Inc.

The recognition of Mnjikaning Fish Fence Circle group members also illustrates the fact their commitment extends well beyond the classroom to ensure as many people as possible are aware of the historical, social and cultural significance of the weirs.

Kirby has been involved with the circle project since 1992.

“I had never heard of the fish fence before,” she said, adding that a community meeting regarding the site more than two decades ago attracted a number of like-minded individuals who would eventually develop a passion for the project.

“We just kept learning more about it and how we could help out.”

