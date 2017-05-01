McHappy Day Wednesday

The Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) hopes to raise more funds for its Pediatric/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) renovation through McHappy Day taking place May 3 at McDonald's locations in Orillia and Beaverton. A dollar for each Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe beverage sold on that day will go toward Ronald McDonald Houses and OSMH. The new unit officially opened in February, but the OSMH Foundation is still raising funds to close a $200,000 gap in funds for the project to purchase equipment.