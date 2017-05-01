LETTER: Times have changed

Re: 'Aghast at Wynne,' letter to the editor, April 28 print edition

I have the feeling that Tim Jackson is at least middle-aged, if not older. Being of that generation myself, I understand his reactions to the Ontario's plan to run pilot projects to examine a minimum income program (pilots to be run in Hamilton, Thunder Bay and Lindsay). I can look back to my own youth and remember the jobs that my friends and I went after to earn money -- jobs that started with minimum wages but often led into careers for a number of us (although not all).

However, I also realize the world of work in Ontario (and Canada) in 2017 is much different from the work world into which I entered in the 1960s. Computers and related technological advances have led to wholesale job losses in a variety of areas, especially in manufacturing. Readers only have to think of banks in the 1960s to '70s compared to today, farming then compared to now and even the auto industry in those days compared to today. Many of the well-paying jobs that were once available, especially to people who had only high school education (or less), are no longer in existence. More and more jobs are likely to disappear as technological advances -- especially robotics -- replace people in jobs which now seem to be secure.

I would invite Jackson to read Rise of the Robots by Martin Ford (2015) for a worrisome look how technology is changing the world of work. Consider the impact of driverless vehicles on truck and cab drivers. Machines that will take food orders, cook your hamburgers and fries, and present you with a bill are a reality -- and they don't take sick days (or expect tips).

The Liberal government in Ontario is looking at the impact of this changing technology on our society. We may be looking at a future in which far fewer people have jobs -- not because the others are lazy, but simply because there are not enough people jobs to employ them. Consider also that we already accept that "good economic times" in our society usually mean that 5 to 6% of people who would like to work are unable to find jobs. Consider yet again that many college and university graduates find themselves underemployed -- in spite of being highly educated (as evidenced by their huge debts).

There are good reasons for ensuring that all people have at least a minimum income to enable them to access housing, healthy food, medicine, and yes, even some entertainment once in a while. Our communities may be healthier places in such circumstances.

At least give Ontario Liberals credit for being aware of the threat of such a future and looking for ways Ontario can cope with that future if it becomes a reality. These pilot programs will tell us much.

Fred Larsen

President,

Simcoe North Provincial Liberal Association